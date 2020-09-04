Apple omits anti-tracking feature from latest software update

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mozilla Firefox's new Android app brings browser's best desktop features



In the latest update released by Mozilla Firefox for its Android app, users will be able to use features that are popular with users on the desktop version. As per a report in Engadget, one such.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21 Published 1 week ago Google to re-add Calendar app to Android Auto



Tech giant Google is all set to roll out a new update to Android Auto which will allow the car software to regain its smart features including the Calendar application. According to The Verge, the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12 Published 3 weeks ago Alexa will soon launch Android, iOS apps through voice commands



Amazon is currently working on a new feature for its voice assistant service Alexa which will allow the software to launch Android as well as iOS applications through voice commands. According to The.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22 Published on July 23, 2020

Tweets about this