Amazon to add 10,000 additional jobs in Bellevue Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Amazon announced Friday that it will add an additional 10,000 jobs in Bellevue on top of the originally planned 15,000 as the e-commerce company expands to other Puget Sound cities. In a blog post announcing the new hires, Amazon real estate executive John Schoettler called Bellevue "a growing, business-friendly community with great amenities, a high quality of life and a fantastic talent pool." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Wochit Tech - Published 4 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs 00:24 Amazon is adding 10,000 new jobs to its planned Bellevue, Washington expansion. On Friday, the retail giant said its new leases on two buildiings there will now total 25,000 positions. Earlier this year, the company lost a fierce fight against a new tax imposed by the Seattle City Council on large... You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Amazon to Expand in Ireland With 1,000 New Jobs



Amazon to create 1,000 additional jobs in Ireland as the company looks to grow its engineering department in the country. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:12 Published on July 27, 2020

Tweets about this

