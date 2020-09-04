Amazon to add 10,000 additional jobs in Bellevue

Friday, 4 September 2020 () Amazon announced Friday that it will add an additional 10,000 jobs in Bellevue on top of the originally planned 15,000 as the e-commerce company expands to other Puget Sound cities. In a blog post announcing the new hires, Amazon real estate executive John Schoettler called Bellevue "a growing, business-friendly community with great amenities, a high quality of life and a fantastic talent pool."
Amazon is adding 10,000 new jobs to its planned Bellevue, Washington expansion. On Friday, the retail giant said its new leases on two buildiings there will now total 25,000 positions. Earlier this year, the company lost a fierce fight against a new tax imposed by the Seattle City Council on large...