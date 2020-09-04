Amazon Plans to Add 10,000 Jobs in Bellevue, Washington

Wochit Tech - Published 10 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs 00:24 Amazon is adding 10,000 new jobs to its planned Bellevue, Washington expansion. On Friday, the retail giant said its new leases on two buildiings there will now total 25,000 positions. Earlier this year, the company lost a fierce fight against a new tax imposed by the Seattle City Council on large...