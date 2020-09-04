Amazon Plans to Add 10,000 Jobs in Bellevue, Washington

Global  
 

Newsmax Friday, 4 September 2020
Amazon.com Inc is planning to create 10,000 more jobs in the next few years in Bellevue, Washington, the e-commerce giant said on Friday.
 Amazon is adding 10,000 new jobs to its planned Bellevue, Washington expansion. On Friday, the retail giant said its new leases on two buildiings there will now total 25,000 positions. Earlier this year, the company lost a fierce fight against a new tax imposed by the Seattle City Council on large...

