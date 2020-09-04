|
California Will Be Dangerously Hot This Weekend
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Record-breaking temperatures are expected across the western United States. They might be followed by wind that could worsen fires in California, or storms that could bring snow in Colorado.
