Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California Will Be Dangerously Hot This Weekend

NYTimes.com Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Record-breaking temperatures are expected across the western United States. They might be followed by wind that could worsen fires in California, or storms that could bring snow in Colorado.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: Flex Alert Issued Starting Saturday As NorCal Braces For Hot Labor Day Weekend

Flex Alert Issued Starting Saturday As NorCal Braces For Hot Labor Day Weekend 01:51

 Northern California is going to roast this holiday weekend, with temperatures expected in the triple digits.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Colorado Colorado State in the western United States

A heat wave and snowstorm will hit the western part of the country next week

 A record-breaking heat wave is expected in California, where firefighters are battling three of the state's worst fires ever. Meanwhile, just a few hundred miles..
CBS News

5/08: CBSN AM

 Colorado school shooting: 2 suspects in custody; Sandra Bland filmed her 2015 traffic stop
CBS News

Conductor puts on impromptu concert during train delay

 When a boulder fell on train tracks near Glenwood Springs, Colorado, an Amtrak train full of passengers was delayed for hours. So the conductor decided to..
CBS News

Two mass shootings, two Red Flag law opinions

 One's son was killed in Aurora. One's friend was killed in Columbine. Now two Colorado state representatives disagree on how to prevent future mass shootings
CBS News

California California State in the western United States

AP Top Stories Sept. 6 P

 Here's the latest about Sunday, September 6th: Demonstrators march in Belarus; More than 200 airlifted to safety amid California wildfires; Pope denounces..
USATODAY.com

Heat wave bakes the West as region faces record-breaking temperatures

 Fires in California are fueled by record-breaking heat as other parts of the country are facing their own weather extremes. CBS News meteorologist and climate..
CBS News

California's Creek Fire forces evacuations and burns thousands of acres

 The Creek Fire has burned at least 46,000 acres. It's just one of three major fires burning in California, all with no containment. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
CBS News

Scorching heat hits California, leaving some areas without power

 Widespread highs Sunday were expected to be between 105-115 degrees, and in some areas could top 120, according to the National Weather Service.
CBS News

Hundreds airlifted away from California wildfire

 More than 200 people were airlifted to safety after a fast-moving wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California's Sierra National Forest. (Sep...
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Bay Area Braces For Holiday Weekend Heat Wave; Flex Alert Issued By Cal ISO [Video]

Bay Area Braces For Holiday Weekend Heat Wave; Flex Alert Issued By Cal ISO

Team coverage of forecast hot weather during the holiday weekend raising air quality and power shortage concerns (9-4-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:49Published
23ABC Weather for September 3, 2020 [Video]

23ABC Weather for September 3, 2020

Near average temperatures will continue again today before dangerously hot temperatures are expected across Kern County for the entire Labor Day holiday weekend.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:03Published
Antonio the Wild Squirrel Cools off on a Wet Branch [Video]

Antonio the Wild Squirrel Cools off on a Wet Branch

Occurred on August 18, 2020 / Sacramento, California, USA Info from Licensor: "Antonio is a wild squirrel that started hanging out around me as I worked on projects in my backyard. By now, she's used..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:20Published

Related news from verified sources

United States: Employers Likely To Receive One-Year Reprieve From Full California Consumer Privacy Act - Littler Mendelson

 California's governor may soon sign into law a one-year delay of the California Consumer Privacy Act's (CCPA) full application to human resources data.
Mondaq

United States: Expanding Independent Contractors In California: New Law Awaits Governor's Signature - Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

 As we have previously reported, California law utilizes the "ABC" test to determine if workers are employees or independent contractors for purposes of the Labor...
Mondaq

Hundreds rescued from fires by helicopter as heatwave bakes California

 Nearly 15,000 firefighters are battling two dozen fires across the state as temperatures reached 49 degrees.
Brisbane Times Also reported by •Newsy

Tweets about this