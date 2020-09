Broncos trade Christian Covington to Bengals for LB Austin Calitro, source says Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The Broncos completed their second trade of the week when they sent defensive lineman Christian Covington to the Cincinnati Bengals for linebacker Austin Calitro, a source confirmed. 👓 View full article

