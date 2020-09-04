Global  
 

Mississippi AG drops case against Curtis Flowers, a Black man who was tried 6 times for same crime

USATODAY.com Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Mississippi's Attorney General Office is dropping its case against Curtis Flowers, a Black man who was tried six times for the same crime.
 
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Man identified as retired police sergeant calls white woman a 'n***** lover' for supporting Black Lives Matter in Southern Calif

Man identified as retired police sergeant calls white woman a 'n***** lover' for supporting Black Lives Matter in Southern Calif 00:56

 Liz Ovits was at the Caravan 4 Justice march on Saturday, August 29 in Seal Beach, California to support the victims of racial injustice during a peaceful protest. The 31-year-old, Long Beach resident, who is a white woman, was helping bring awareness to the Black Lives Movement when she suddenly...

Curtis Flowers

After 6 Murder Trials and 24 Years, Charges Dropped Against Curtis Flowers

 Mr. Flowers had faced the possibility of a seventh trial in the quadruple-murder case from Mississippi.
NYTimes.com

Mississippi

Kanye West Files Paperwork To Appear On KY, MS Ballots For President

 Kanye West's bid to appear on the ballot for president in Kentucky and Mississippi is in the works ... but he's not reached the finish line just yet. The..
TMZ.com

Mississippi to vote on magnolia design to replace flag's Confederate emblem

 Mississippi residents will vote on the new flag motif on November 3.
CBS News

8/8: CBSN AM

 Massive immigration raid in Mississippi. Nearly 700 undocumented workers arrested at agricultural processing plants. Sharon Tate's Murder: 50 years later. Famed..
CBS News

