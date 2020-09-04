Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ACLU Deletes Tweet Saying Cops ‘Murdered’ Deon Kay, Still Decries ‘Racism’ Among Police Officers

Daily Caller Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
'We demand justice for Deon Kay'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this