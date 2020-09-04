Global  
 

Insurance? Union plans? Colorado’s cops weigh liability coverage under new police accountability law

Denver Post Friday, 4 September 2020
The Colorado Fraternal Order of Police announced a plan Tuesday that would cover officers' liability of up to $25,000 if an officer is sued after his or her employer found they acted in bad faith.
