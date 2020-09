You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Denton County Reports First Human Case Of West Nile Virus This Summer



The patient lives in Denton and was diagnosed with West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:21 Published 2 weeks ago Someone In California Was Just Diagnosed With The Plague



A South Lake Tahoe resident has been diagnosed with the plague, yes... The Plague. This marks the latest human case in California since 2015, according to CNN. Health officials believe the person may.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:31 Published 3 weeks ago Woman Becomes Second EEE Case In Massachusetts This Year



The second human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in Massachusetts was announced Saturday. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:28 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this