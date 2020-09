CO Conservative Trump says he won’t let Pentagon close Stars and Stripes newspaper https://t.co/7C20S6cV43 3 minutes ago Ken Mitton Whitehouse gets caught trying to let Stars and Stripes close from lack of budget..... Pentagon Says It Will Close '… https://t.co/4xxlaIlhvb 6 minutes ago dani wears a mask trump is a drama-queen, is mentally unstable, and is an entitled, privileged know-nothing: He is TOTALLY UNFIT FOR… https://t.co/QU6LWpgT1C 6 minutes ago Steve Price Trump Says He Will Reverse Pentagon Plan to Close Newspaper That Informs and Speaks for Troops https://t.co/zUmTnyv6Xc 6 minutes ago TrumpGoingGone Trump Says He Will Reverse Pentagon Plan to Close Stars and Stripes Newspaper https://t.co/pgGPCvKb7m 6 minutes ago JimWyler @LindseyGrahamSC The memo to Stars & Stripes is out ahole. They were told their last paper is Sept 30, 2020. Close… https://t.co/xCW4gwqkIB 7 minutes ago TheCoolestCityCommissionerEver RT @aroseblush: 🇺🇸 Trump Says He Will Reverse Pentagon Plan to Close Newspaper That Informs and Speaks for Troops 🇺🇸 https://t.co/QrFP3sD… 9 minutes ago Eleanor🌊🌊🐞 RT @e_whittler: Trump is behind the Pentagon wanting to close down the Stars and Stripes military newspaper. I think the would-be-dictator… 16 minutes ago