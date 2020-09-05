Global  
 

President Trump denies report he called U.S. fallen soldiers "losers" and "suckers"

Saturday, 5 September 2020
President Trump on Friday denied claims he insulted fallen U.S. soldiers. According to a report published by "The Atlantic," the president allegedly referred to those who died in war as "losers" and "suckers." His democratic rival Joe Biden condemned the remarks, and called on Trump to apologize. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss that and more.
News video: Trump Insists Report He Called Dead Vets ‘Losers’ and ‘Suckers’ is ‘A Total Lie’

 “Losers” and “suckers.” Familiar insults from President Trump, but he insists never towards fallen soldiers. A new report from The Atlantic says otherwise.

