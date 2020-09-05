President Trump denies report he called U.S. fallen soldiers "losers" and "suckers"

US is ready to help in India-China stand-off: Trump



United States President Donald Trump said that US is ready to help in respect to China and India stand-off and he is in contact with both the countries. "It has been very nasty situation and we stand ready to help with respect to China and India. If we can do anything we would love to get involved and help. We are talking to both countries about that," said Trump. Meanwhile, on being asked if China is bullying India he said, "I hope not. But, they are certainly going at it much more strongly than a lot of people even understand," added Trump.

Credit: ANI Duration: 00:59 Published on January 1, 1970