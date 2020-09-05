Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

6 New Jersey Men Arrested In String Of ‘James Bond Style’ Burglaries

CBS 2 Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
They're accused of stealing more than $450,000 in cash and jewelry.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: 6 Men Arrested In 'James Bond Style' Burglaries Across New Jersey

6 Men Arrested In 'James Bond Style' Burglaries Across New Jersey 00:22

 Six men have been arrested in New Jersey for what police call a string of high end "James Bond style" burglaries.

You Might Like


Tweets about this