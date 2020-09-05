Global
6 New Jersey Men Arrested In String Of ‘James Bond Style’ Burglaries
Saturday, 5 September 2020
2 hours ago
)
They're accused of stealing more than $450,000 in cash and jewelry.
CBS 2 New York
CBS 2 New York
- Published
1 hour ago
6 Men Arrested In 'James Bond Style' Burglaries Across New Jersey
00:22
Six men have been arrested in New Jersey for what police call a string of high end "James Bond style" burglaries.
