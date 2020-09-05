The Latest Polls, the Great Non-Tightening: This Week in the 2020 Race

As he has done with other aspects of the presidency, Donald J. Trump has redefined the practice in ways that have unsettled even some Republicans.

The US president says what happened is "tragic", but says he has not seen proof of poisoning.

Donald Trump has said a lot of shocking things, but comparing Jacob Blake's shooting to a golfer who misses a putt is jaw-dropping. And, Trump's AG thinks there..

It had been a long time coming. Donald Trump was first handed the Queen's invitation for a formal state visit to the UK just days after entering the White House..

Fuel Up and Learn How to Cross the "Race Bridge"



Being connected to your community means everything. It's the difference between just living in a place and feeling like you're really at home. FUEL helps Milwaukee professionals connect with community.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 06:31 Published 2 weeks ago

Inside Politics: Dr. Manny Sethi P.1



By this time next week, we may know, who is the Republican nominee to be one of our U.S. Senators from Tennessee. That person will replace long- time GOP incumbent Lamar Alexander who is retiring... Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 07:24 Published on August 10, 2020