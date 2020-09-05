Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Today in History for September 5th

USATODAY.com Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Highlights of this day in history: A massacre at the Munich Olympics; President Gerald Ford escapes the first of two assassination attempts, weeks apart; Jack Kerouac's 'On the Road' published; Missionary nun Mother Teresa dies. (Sept. 5)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gerald Ford Gerald Ford 38th president of the United States


Mother Teresa Mother Teresa Roman Catholic saint of Albanian origin

Prayers offered in Kolkata on Mother Teresa's death anniversary [Video]

Prayers offered in Kolkata on Mother Teresa's death anniversary

On Mother Teresa's death anniversary, prayers were offered at The Mother House of the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata on September 05. Teresa devoted her life to caring for the poor and sick people. She was born on August 26, 1910.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:38Published

Today in History for August 27th

 Highlights of this day in history: Krakatoa erupts in South Pacific; President Lyndon Johnson and Mother Teresa born; America's first successful oil well;..
USATODAY.com

1972 Summer Olympics 1972 Summer Olympics Games of the XX Olympiad, held in Munich in 1972


Jack Kerouac Jack Kerouac American writer


Related videos from verified sources

Journalist gets the 'scoop of the century' | September 1st in history | Oneindia News [Video]

Journalist gets the 'scoop of the century' | September 1st in history | Oneindia News

Let's take a look at what happened on this day in history. From Hitler's sinister euthanasia programme and the outbreak of World War II to Muammar-al-Gaddafi's coup and the discovery of the Titanic 73..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:18Published
US dropped atomic bomb on Nagasaki & other events today | Oneindia News [Video]

US dropped atomic bomb on Nagasaki & other events today | Oneindia News

We take you through time to witness the biggest events in history on this day. In this episode: Quit India protests erupt against the British, United States drops a second atomic bomb on Japan in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:56Published
This Day in History: George Washington Creates the Purple Heart [Video]

This Day in History: George Washington Creates the Purple Heart

This Day in History: George Washington Creates the Purple Heart August 7, 1782 As commander in chief of the Continental Army, Washington created the "Badge for Military Merit." Made from purple silk..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Today in History for September 5th

 Highlights of this day in history: A massacre at the Munich Olympics; President Gerald Ford escapes the first of two assassination attempts, weeks apart; Jack...
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this