Today in History for September 5th
Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Highlights of this day in history: A massacre at the Munich Olympics; President Gerald Ford escapes the first of two assassination attempts, weeks apart; Jack Kerouac's 'On the Road' published; Missionary nun Mother Teresa dies. (Sept. 5)
