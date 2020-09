You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Party down, infections up?--UArizona COVID concern



Labor Day holiday weekend worries Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 02:05 Published 2 days ago CDC Prepares States For Potential COVID-19 Vaccine As Early As November



The Centers for Disease Control is preparing states for a potential coronavirus vaccine as early as November. This comes as health experts worry about social distancing during the Labor Day weekend;.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:37 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this