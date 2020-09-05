Global  
 

Biden slams reported Trump remarks on troops as "disgusting"

CBS News Saturday, 5 September 2020
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was visibly angry over President Trump's reported remarks about soldiers Friday. He called the comments "disgusting" and "un-American." Biden himself never served in uniform, but his late son Beau Biden did. Ed O'Keefe reports.
News video: Biden calls reported Trump remarks 'disgusting'

Biden calls reported Trump remarks 'disgusting' 03:10

 On Friday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called out President Trump for reported remarks he made about fallen U.S. military men and women.

Joe Biden visits Kenosha as Trump aims to cut funding for cities

 Joe Biden visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, just two days after President Trump went there in the wake of protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. CBS News..
CBS News

