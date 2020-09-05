|
Biden slams reported Trump remarks on troops as "disgusting"
Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was visibly angry over President Trump's reported remarks about soldiers Friday. He called the comments "disgusting" and "un-American." Biden himself never served in uniform, but his late son Beau Biden did. Ed O'Keefe reports.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
US election campaign: Joe Biden in Kenosha two days after Trump visit
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 02:51Published
The Trump campaign wants to paint Biden as left-wing, despite his moderate recordPresident Trump and his surrogates criticize Democratic nominee Joe Biden for 'radical' supporters more than his own moderate record in public office.
USATODAY.com
Top Biden Advisers Preview Fall Election StrategyIn a wide-ranging briefing less than two months before Election Day, Joe Biden’s team said that he and Kamala Harris would be ramping up in-person activities..
NYTimes.com
Joe Biden 2020: Will it be third-time lucky for Obama's right-hand man?Joe Biden has wanted to be president for at least 30 years. He first ran in 1988, crashing out in his bid for the Democratic nomination over a plagiarism..
New Zealand Herald
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump lauds economic steps between Serbia and Kosovo
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:10Published
Serbia and Kosovo agree to closer economic ties in US-brokered deal
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:00Published
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Donald Trump’s Campaign of Fear Resonates—But Not Necessarily With the Voters Who Will Decide the ElectionWhen Donald Trump described Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden as a “puppet” of “the cop-hating extremists” and claimed that “the rioters are..
WorldNews
John Kelly, at Center of Report on Trump Disparaging U.S. Soldiers, Keeps SilentThe former chief of staff’s public reticence has frustrated groups that are hoping that he will publicly endorse Joseph R. Biden Jr., the Democratic..
NYTimes.com
Beau Biden American politician
Joe Biden officially nominated for president
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:08Published
Ed O'Keefe (journalist) journalist
North Carolina kicks off mail-in votingMail-in voting kicked off in the key swing state of North Carolina on Friday, with a record 600,000 ballots sent out. Ed O'Keefe has more.
CBS News
Joe Biden addresses race, police reform during visit to Kenosha, WisconsinDemocratic nominee Joe Biden met with community members and the family of Jacob Blake, the Black man shot seven times in the back by a White police officer,..
CBS News
Ed O'KeefeCBS News Political Correspondent
CBS News
Joe Biden visits Kenosha as Trump aims to cut funding for citiesJoe Biden visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, just two days after President Trump went there in the wake of protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. CBS News..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this