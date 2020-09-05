|
147 COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths now linked to Maine wedding
Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
A wedding in Maine last month has now been linked to three coronavirus deaths, as well as outbreaks at both a jail and a nursing home.
Maine State of the United States of America
Heat wave hits Maine's watersMaine has become a summer hot spot in more ways than one this year. Water temperatures in the Gulf of Maine -- stretching from Cape Cod to Nova Scotia -- are..
CBS News
COVID-19 spread at Maine wedding now linked to 143 cases, one death, outbreak at jailThere are now 143 COVID-19 cases linked to a Maine wedding, including one person who died, a state CDC spokesperson said.
USATODAY.com
123 coronavirus cases linked to wedding reception in MaineThe wedding has been linked to COVID-19 outbreaks at a local jail and a nursing home.
CBS News
