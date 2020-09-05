Global  
 

147 COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths now linked to Maine wedding

CBS News Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
A wedding in Maine last month has now been linked to three coronavirus deaths, as well as outbreaks at both a jail and a nursing home.
News video: Three Coronavirus Deaths, 147 Cases Linked To Maine Wedding In Millinocket

Three Coronavirus Deaths, 147 Cases Linked To Maine Wedding In Millinocket 00:28

 Three coronavirus-related deaths and at least 147 total cases have now been linked to an outbreak from an early August wedding reception in Millinocket, Maine.

Heat wave hits Maine's waters

 Maine has become a summer hot spot in more ways than one this year. Water temperatures in the Gulf of Maine -- stretching from Cape Cod to Nova Scotia -- are..
COVID-19 spread at Maine wedding now linked to 143 cases, one death, outbreak at jail

 There are now 143 COVID-19 cases linked to a Maine wedding, including one person who died, a state CDC spokesperson said.
123 coronavirus cases linked to wedding reception in Maine

 The wedding has been linked to COVID-19 outbreaks at a local jail and a nursing home.
Police force groom to do push-ups at the altar after catching him without a face mask [Video]

Police force groom to do push-ups at the altar after catching him without a face mask

This is the amusing moment police forced a groom to do push-ups at the altar after he was caught without a Covid-19 face mask on his wedding day. Solihudin Masitha and his bride Dian had been given..

Large Coronavirus Cluster Linked To Maine Wedding [Video]

Large Coronavirus Cluster Linked To Maine Wedding

An early August wedding reception in Millinocket, Maine, has been linked to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. At least 24 cases have been tied to the gathering, according to the Maine Center for Disease..

87 coronavirus cases now linked to wedding in Maine

 The wedding has now been linked to COVID-19 outbreaks at a local jail and a nursing home.
