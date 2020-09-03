|
Daniel Prude's death sparks third night of Rochester protests
Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Friday night's protest resulted in 11 arrests, police said.
Rochester, New York City in Western New York
11 arrested, 3 cops hurt in third night of Rochester protests over Daniel Prude's deathRochester police fired pepper balls and sprayed tear gas, ordering Daniel Prude protesters to disperse. Some demonstrators were hurling projectiles.
USATODAY.com
Rochester officers in Daniel Prude arrest followed training, police union president saysThe officers involved in the suffocation death of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York, were following their training when they put a "spit hood" over his head..
CBS News
Rochester mayor: 'Daniel Prude was failed by our police … our society, and by me'An angry and apologetic Mayor Lovely Warren blamed chronic systemic inequities for the actions that led to Daniel Prude's death by Rochester police.
USATODAY.com
Union leader: Rochester officers followed trainingThe police officers involved in the suffocation death of Daniel Prude were following their training when they put a hood over his head and pinned him to the..
USATODAY.com
