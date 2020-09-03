Global  
 

Daniel Prude's death sparks third night of Rochester protests

CBS News Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Friday night's protest resulted in 11 arrests, police said.
 Protests continued in Rochester Thursday night into Friday morning over the death of Daniel Prude. Protest organizers called out the Rochester Police Department’s handling of those protests.

Rochester, New York Rochester, New York City in Western New York

Rochester officers in Daniel Prude arrest followed training, police union president says

 The officers involved in the suffocation death of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York, were following their training when they put a "spit hood" over his head..
Rochester mayor: 'Daniel Prude was failed by our police … our society, and by me'

 An angry and apologetic Mayor Lovely Warren blamed chronic systemic inequities for the actions that led to Daniel Prude's death by Rochester police.
Union leader: Rochester officers followed training

 The police officers involved in the suffocation death of Daniel Prude were following their training when they put a hood over his head and pinned him to the..
Rochester Police Use Tear Gas To Disperse Protesters Against Death Of Daniel Prude [Video]

Rochester Police Use Tear Gas To Disperse Protesters Against Death Of Daniel Prude

Tensions continue to run high in Rochester in the wake of Daniel Prude's death in police custody, which was ruled a homicide.

7 Police Officers Suspended Over Daniel Prude's Death [Video]

7 Police Officers Suspended Over Daniel Prude's Death

Seven Rochester police officers have been suspended with pay as protests continue over the death of Daniel Prude.

Rochester Police Union Defends Handling Of Prude [Video]

Rochester Police Union Defends Handling Of Prude

The head of the union representing police officers in Rochester, New York, said Friday the disturbing video of Daniel Prude, a Black man from Chicago, suffocating after being taken into custody, does..

Rochester, New York City see violent clashes following Daniel Prude video release

 Chaotic clashes continued in Rochester, N.Y., for a third night Friday in reaction to recently released police body-camera footage of the March arrest of Daniel...
11 arrested, 3 cops hurt in third night of Rochester protests over Daniel Prude's death

 Rochester police fired pepper balls and sprayed tear gas, ordering Daniel Prude protesters to disperse. Some demonstrators were hurling projectiles.  
Eye Opener: Black man dies after being restrained by Rochester police

 There are calls for the firing and arrest of several Rochester, New York police officers after video was released showing them placing a hood over the head of a...
