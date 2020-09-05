|
|
|
Protests Sparked By Daniel Prude's Death Escalate In Rochester, N.Y.
Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Mostly peaceful protests are growing in Rochester, N.Y., over the death of Daniel Prude in police custody. Police have responded with tear gas and arrests.
|
|
|
Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published
Protests over Daniel Prude's death continue 01:30
Protests continued in Rochester Thursday night into Friday morning over the death of Daniel Prude. Protest organizers called out the Rochester Police Department’s handling of those protests.
|
|