Protests Sparked By Daniel Prude's Death Escalate In Rochester, N.Y.

NPR Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Mostly peaceful protests are growing in Rochester, N.Y., over the death of Daniel Prude in police custody. Police have responded with tear gas and arrests.
Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published
News video: Protests over Daniel Prude's death continue

Protests over Daniel Prude's death continue 01:30

 Protests continued in Rochester Thursday night into Friday morning over the death of Daniel Prude. Protest organizers called out the Rochester Police Department’s handling of those protests.

