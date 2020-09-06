CBS Sports: "Portraits in Black"

Chadwick Boseman Has Passed



'Black Panther' fans are in shock from the announcement of the death of Chadwick Boseman. He was 43. According to CNN, Boseman died after a four year battle with colon cancer. Boseman made a career of playing real-life Black historical figures including Jackie Robinson, James Brown, and Thurgood Marshall. But as T'Challa/Black Panther, Boseman was grace personified as the leader of Wakanda.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38 Published on January 1, 1970