CBS Sports: "Portraits in Black"
Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
On Sunday, September 6, CBS Sports is continuing the conversation on racism in sports and society with “Portraits in Black.” The network is devoting the day to storytelling that focuses on the experience of black athletes and stories often untold. CBS News special correspondent and host of “The NFL Today” James Brown joined CBSN to discuss.
