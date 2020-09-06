Global  
 

CBS Sports: "Portraits in Black"

CBS News Sunday, 6 September 2020
On Sunday, September 6, CBS Sports is continuing the conversation on racism in sports and society with “Portraits in Black.” The network is devoting the day to storytelling that focuses on the experience of black athletes and stories often untold. CBS News special correspondent and host of “The NFL Today” James Brown joined CBSN to discuss.
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Living Room Sports: Dallas Native, Hall Of Fame NFL Receiver Tim Brown

Living Room Sports: Dallas Native, Hall Of Fame NFL Receiver Tim Brown 16:48

 Dallas native and Hall of Fame NFL receiver Tim Brown talks with CBS 11 Sports Keith Russell in this week's edition of Living Room Sports

CBS Sports sports division of the CBS television network

Major Garrett and "The Takeout" head to Atlanta for Super Bowl media events

 Major Garrett and "The Takeout" podcast travel to Atlanta for Super Bowl media week. Guests include James Brown of CBS Sports, former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young,..
CBS News

James Brown James Brown American singer, songwriter, producer and bandleader from South Carolina

Chadwick Boseman Has Passed [Video]

Chadwick Boseman Has Passed

'Black Panther' fans are in shock from the announcement of the death of Chadwick Boseman. He was 43. According to CNN, Boseman died after a four year battle with colon cancer. Boseman made a career of playing real-life Black historical figures including Jackie Robinson, James Brown, and Thurgood Marshall. But as T'Challa/Black Panther, Boseman was grace personified as the leader of Wakanda.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

