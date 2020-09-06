Coronavirus has record number of young adults living with parents in US
Sunday, 6 September 2020 (
2 hours ago) More young adults live at home now than during the Great Depression, according to a Pew Research poll, as 52% reported living with one or both of their parents in July.
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
1 day ago
In the days following the death of actor Chadwick Boseman from colon cancer, doctors across the country are shedding light on the rising number of young adults who are diagnosed with the disease.
Researchers: Colon cancer rates are rising in young adults 01:50
