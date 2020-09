Wealthy NYC woman, 20, facing 4 years in prison after BLM rampage Sunday, 6 September 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

One of the Black Lives Matter protesters now facing felony rioting and misdemeanor graffiti charges — after a window-smashing free-for-all in Manhattan — is a wealthy Upper East Sider whose mother is an architect and whose father is a child psychiatrist. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this