Paying the price: Income inequality and coronavirus
Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Two-thirds of the nation's wealth is owned by the richest five percent of Americans, while at the same time more than 38 million Americans live in poverty. The rich getting richer and the poor getting poorer has been the story of economic inequality for the last 50 years, and COVID-19 appears set to continue the trend. Correspondent Jill Schlesinger looks at the downside – and what one business figure calls the upside – of income disparity.
