A race track for one

CBS News Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
When Dave Palazzolo’s security camera captured someone repeatedly trespassing on his property – a four-year-old on a bicycle making loops on his driveway – the Salt Lake City homeowner knew just what to do: create a chalk-lined race track for the young rider. Steve Hartman reports.
