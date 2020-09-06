Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

His side: Peter Strzok speaks

CBS News Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
In the summer of 2016 FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok led the bureau's investigation into the Trump campaign's connections with Russian officials, which brought forth criminal convictions of Paul Manafort and George Papadopoulos; Michael Flynn also plead guilty for lying to the FBI. But Strzok's personal conduct also led to his dismissal from the FBI, and raised questions over the integrity of his work. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin sits down with Strzok, author of the new book, "Compromised: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Peter Strzok Peter Strzok Former FBI agent

FBI agent ousted by Trump accuses Barr of "political partisanship"

 In his new book, "Compromised: Counterintelligence and the Threat of Donald J. Trump," Peter Strzok recounts the process investigating then-candidate Trump and..
CBS News

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok: "There are things that I know" that would harm Trump's reelection campaign

 Former FBI deputy assistant director Peter Strzok says he and others are aware of classified information that could hurt the 2020 Trump campaign if it became..
CBS News

Ex-FBI agent says President Trump is "compromised"

 Strzok also denied setting up a "perjury trap" when he interviewed Michael Flynn in 2017.
CBS News

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok on his new book "Compromised"

 Former FBI agent Peter Strzok discusses his new book, "Compromised: Counterintelligence and the threat of Donald J. Trump."
CBS News

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 9/6

 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Martha Teichner explores the Great American Lawn. Plus: David Martin interviews former FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok,..
CBS News

Federal Bureau of Investigation Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice

City of Chicago Wants FBI's Jussie Smollett Investigation Records

 The City of Chicago wants a judge to force the FBI to hand over records of the Bureau's probe into the Jussie Smollett case -- especially his claim he was the..
TMZ.com

CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge on "The Takeout" — 5/22/2020

 CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joins Major to talk about the events surrounding Michael Flynn and the FBI's work investigating..
CBS News

Michael Flynn Michael Flynn US Army general and former US National Security Advisor

Ex-Trump campaign officials Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie discussed the special counsel investigation on "The Takeout"

 Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, former Trump campaign officials and allies to President Trump, discussed Michael Flynn and the Russia investigation on this..
CBS News

The moment when the Justice Department lost the chance to dismiss General Flynn's case

 Are there any circumstances when a court could deny an unopposed prosecutor's motion to drop a case? Yes, corruption.
USATODAY.com

George Papadopoulos George Papadopoulos American political advisor


Paul Manafort Paul Manafort American political consultant and convicted felon

3/8: CBSN AM

 Manafort gets nearly four years in prison; Barbie turns 60-years-old
CBS News
Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to help Trump: Senate report [Video]

Russia used Manafort, WikiLeaks to help Trump: Senate report

[NFA] Russia used Republican political operative Paul Manafort, the WikiLeaks website and others to try to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election to help now-U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign, a Senate intelligence panel report said on Tuesday. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:05Published

Tweets about this

MJ63black

Ms Margo RT @CBSNews: Union boss: Grocery stores should kick out unmasked shoppers https://t.co/pruHQT1mvE 3 seconds ago

nancy_korican

Nancy Segarra RT @CBSNews: An investigation is underway after surveillance video captured bags of mail being dumped in a parking lot in the Los Angeles a… 5 seconds ago

_TJSTEELER

Gustavo Fring RT @CBSNews: Police shoot 13-year-old boy with autism after mother calls for help https://t.co/WDJdWWc43G 18 seconds ago

saurabh18497752

Saurabh RT @CBSNews: Hong Kong police criticized after video shows officers tackle 12-year-old girl https://t.co/zFAMLjFKeg 32 seconds ago

detectbarb

Barbara ohlson RT @CBSNews: Early winter storm hits Colorado after temperatures plummet following record heat wave https://t.co/FXqUOGseaD 49 seconds ago

KDKA

KDKA Drugmakers vow to hold off on a coronavirus vaccine until it's shown to be safe. https://t.co/9IpLhZlkes 1 minute ago

CBSThisMorning

CBS This Morning An eight-year-old girl was among those killed during a violent Chicago Labor Day weekend, police say. https://t.co/Z03DzqPWCl 1 minute ago

Maryrey51

Mary Reynolds RT @CBSThisMorning: American Airlines is now allowing its employees to wear a Black Lives Matter pin on their uniforms, the airline said in… 2 minutes ago