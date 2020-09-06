Creek Fire in California generates smoke clouds up to 50,000 feet, campers rescued

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Flying Over Huge Wildfire Smoke Plume



Occurred on August 21, 2020 / Santa Cruz, California, USAInfo from Licensor: "While flying over Santa Cruz on a Southwest Airlines flight from San Diego to Oakland the smoke could be seen from the CZU.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:21 Published 2 weeks ago Smoke rises from Lake Hughes fire in California



Smoke from the Lake fire in the Angeles National Forest in Los Angeles, California, was seen rising over homes. Residents in the nearby Santa Clarita recorded the clouds as they rose from the blaze in.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:22 Published 3 weeks ago Smoke from Lake Hughes fire seen from homes in Santa Clarita, California



Smoke from the Lake Fire in the Angeles National Forest in Los Angeles, California, was seen rising over homes. Residents in the nearby Santa Clarita recorded the clouds as they rose from the blaze in.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:34 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this