Creek Fire in California generates smoke clouds up to 50,000 feet, campers rescued

FOXNews.com Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
An explosive wildfire in California that caused dozens to be rescued by a military helicopter from a campground has generated massive plumes of smoke stretching into the sky.
