Trump Makes Cancel Culture Call for Steve Jobs' Widow Sunday, 6 September 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Striking back at reports from a Democrat-funded publication smearing him amid his re-election campaign, President Donald Trump responded to the reports a majority owner of The Atlantic is a prominent Joe Biden-backer.... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump rails against 'cancel culture'



U.S. President Trump spoke about "cancel culture" in his speech at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, saying its goal is to "make decent Americans live in fear" of being "driven from.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:54 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this