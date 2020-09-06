Global  
 

The real Paris Hilton

CBS News Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Socialite and social media influencer Paris Hilton has been a fixture on TV and online for so long that most people think they know her. But, as she tells correspondent Tracy Smith, they don't know about a chapter in her life that, Hilton says, has been too painful to talk about … until now. She talks about her new YouTube documentary, “This Is Paris.”
Paris Hilton on pretending to be a "Barbie airhead," to hide childhood trauma

 Preview: She tells "CBS Sunday Morning": "I'm not a dumb blonde. I'm just very good at pretending to be one"
