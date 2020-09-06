Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus Updates: US Open Bubble Faces Challenges After Player Tests Positive

Gothamist Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Coronavirus Updates: US Open Bubble Faces Challenges After Player Tests PositiveSerena Williams of the US (L) hits a return to Sloane Stephens of the US (R) during their match on the sixth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, on September 5, 2020

A card game attended by many players has caused ripple effects after one fell ill. [ more › ]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Health officials attempted to stop Adrian Mannarino from playing at US Open

Health officials attempted to stop Adrian Mannarino from playing at US Open 02:01

 Adrian Mannarino revealed that health officials in New York tried to stop histhird-round tie with Alexander Zverev from going ahead. The Frenchman is oneof the 11 players facing extra restrictions because of his contact with BenoitPaire, who tested positive for Covid-19 on the eve of the tournament,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Benoit Paire tests positive for COVID-19 and is out of U.S. Open, according to reports [Video]

Benoit Paire tests positive for COVID-19 and is out of U.S. Open, according to reports

France's Benoit Paire tests positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from U.S. Open, French sports daily L'Equipe reports

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:09Published
Nishikori tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of U.S. Open [Video]

Nishikori tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of U.S. Open

Former world number four Kei Nishikori says he has tested positive for COVID-19 just two weeks ahead of the U.S. Open.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:52Published
Bonita Springs YMCA assures parents they are open and safe [Video]

Bonita Springs YMCA assures parents they are open and safe

The YMCA in Bonita Springs is reassuring the public they are following CDC guidelines and are open and safe. This is after a parent came forward saying another parent tested positive and exposed staff..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:51Published

Related news from verified sources

US Open 2020: Isolated players 'stressed' after Benoit Paire tests COVID positive

 US Open 2020 has seen Frenchman Benoit Paire testing positive for the coronavirus and players who were in contact with the player have expressed their...
DNA


Tweets about this