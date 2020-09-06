Coronavirus Updates: US Open Bubble Faces Challenges After Player Tests Positive Sunday, 6 September 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Serena Williams of the US (L) hits a return to Sloane Stephens of the US (R) during their match on the sixth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, on September 5, 2020



A card game attended by many players has caused ripple effects after one fell ill. [ more › ] Serena Williams of the US (L) hits a return to Sloane Stephens of the US (R) during their match on the sixth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, on September 5, 2020A card game attended by many players has caused ripple effects after one fell ill. [ more › ] 👓 View full article

