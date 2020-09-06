|
Atlantic Ocean staying busy: Hurricane center tracking four tropical disturbances this week
Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
The Atlantic basin isn't taking a Labor Day breather, and forecasters on Sunday were tracking multiple areas that could spin up trouble this week.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Atlantic Ocean Ocean between Europe, Africa and the Americas
Trump denies calling war dead 'losers' and 'suckers'
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published
Migrants cross treacherous Atlantic to SpainSome 4,000 migrants have crossed the Atlantic to the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago near West Africa, in what has become one of the most dangerous..
USATODAY.com
Weakened Laura still carries a punch as it heads toward Atlantic OceanThe remnants of Hurricane Laura continued to weaken Saturday but it may bring tornadoes to North Carolina and the Delaware-Maryland-Virginia region.
USATODAY.com
National Hurricane Center Division of the United States' National Weather Service
Hurricane Laura slams Louisiana
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:20Published
Hurricane Laura now Category 2, 'catastrophic' storm surge, flooding continues: NHC
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:01Published
Labor Day Public holiday in the United States
Coronavirus live updates: San Diego college students forced to stay indoors; Northeastern dismisses those who violated COVID policyThousands of San Diego State University students have been ordered to stay indoors over Labor Day weekend. Census undermined by pandemic. Latest news.
USATODAY.com
CBS Weekend News, September 5, 2020Officials plead for caution ahead of Labor Day weekend; Hospital guard turned medical student hopes to inspire others to chase their dreams
CBS News
California declares state of emergency amid record heat wavesCalifornia is in a state of emergency as it anticipates record shattering heat throughout the Labor Day weekend. Danya Bacchus reports.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this