Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Atlantic Ocean staying busy: Hurricane center tracking four tropical disturbances this week

USATODAY.com Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
The Atlantic basin isn't taking a Labor Day breather, and forecasters on Sunday were tracking multiple areas that could spin up trouble this week.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Tracking the Tropics | September 6 morning update

Tracking the Tropics | September 6 morning update 01:48

 ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Atlantic Ocean Atlantic Ocean Ocean between Europe, Africa and the Americas

Trump denies calling war dead 'losers' and 'suckers' [Video]

Trump denies calling war dead 'losers' and 'suckers'

US President Donald Trump has dismissed as a 'hoax' an Atlantic magazinearticle claiming he called US war dead 'losers' and 'suckers' in November2018, as he was set to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery during a tripto France. Mr Trump also attacked his former chief of staff John Kelly as thelikely source of the article, which claimed he also called late Republicansenator and decorated war hero John McCain a 'loser'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Migrants cross treacherous Atlantic to Spain

 Some 4,000 migrants have crossed the Atlantic to the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago near West Africa, in what has become one of the most dangerous..
USATODAY.com

Weakened Laura still carries a punch as it heads toward Atlantic Ocean

 The remnants of Hurricane Laura continued to weaken Saturday but it may bring tornadoes to North Carolina and the Delaware-Maryland-Virginia region.
USATODAY.com

National Hurricane Center National Hurricane Center Division of the United States' National Weather Service

Hurricane Laura slams Louisiana [Video]

Hurricane Laura slams Louisiana

[NFA] Forecasters warned the powerful storm could deliver an "unsurvivable" storm surge. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:20Published
Hurricane Laura now Category 2, 'catastrophic' storm surge, flooding continues: NHC [Video]

Hurricane Laura now Category 2, 'catastrophic' storm surge, flooding continues: NHC

Hurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday morning near Cameron, Louisiana as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds. Laura is now at Category 2 strength with 105 mph winds. Story: https://bit.ly/2EvFqpz

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:01Published

Labor Day Labor Day Public holiday in the United States

Coronavirus live updates: San Diego college students forced to stay indoors; Northeastern dismisses those who violated COVID policy

 Thousands of San Diego State University students have been ordered to stay indoors over Labor Day weekend. Census undermined by pandemic. Latest news.
USATODAY.com

CBS Weekend News, September 5, 2020

 Officials plead for caution ahead of Labor Day weekend; Hospital guard turned medical student hopes to inspire others to chase their dreams
CBS News

California declares state of emergency amid record heat waves

 California is in a state of emergency as it anticipates record shattering heat throughout the Labor Day weekend. Danya Bacchus reports.
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tracking the Tropics | September 5, morning update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | September 5, morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:34Published
Tracking the Tropics | September 4 Evening Update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | September 4 Evening Update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:15Published
Tracking the Tropics | September 4, morning update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | September 4, morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:22Published

Tweets about this