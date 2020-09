Mets Make It 4 Wins In Last 5, Give DeGrom Plenty To Work With In 14-1 Destruction Of Phillies Sunday, 6 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Jacob deGrom struck out 12 over seven innings and the New York Mets poured it on with a season-best 17 hits in a 14-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. 👓 View full article

