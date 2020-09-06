Global  
 

California's Creek Fire forces evacuations and burns thousands of acres

CBS News Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
The Creek Fire has burned at least 46,000 acres. It's just one of three major fires burning in California, all with no containment. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
News video: Sierra Wildfire Sends Monster Smoke Plume Into Northern California, Nevada

Sierra Wildfire Sends Monster Smoke Plume Into Northern California, Nevada 02:18

 The Creek Fire burning in the Sierra Nevada north of Fresno blew up Saturday afternoon sending a giant plume of smoke into the Lake Tahoe basin and west into the Central Valley. Darren Peck reports. (9-5-20)

California California State in the western United States

Heat wave bakes the West as region faces record-breaking temperatures

 Fires in California are fueled by record-breaking heat as other parts of the country are facing their own weather extremes. CBS News meteorologist and climate..
CBS News

Scorching heat hits California, leaving some areas without power

 Widespread highs Sunday were expected to be between 105-115 degrees, and in some areas could top 120, according to the National Weather Service.
CBS News

Hundreds airlifted away from California wildfire

 More than 200 people were airlifted to safety after a fast-moving wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California's Sierra National Forest. (Sep...
USATODAY.com

More than 200 campers rescued by helicopter as Creek Fire blazes in California: What we know

 The blaze spread at an exponential rate, incinerating more than 36,000 acres of land in less than 24 hours.
 
USATODAY.com

Jonathan Vigliotti American news presenter

High school football team brings hope to Paradise, California, a year after deadly wildfire

 A year ago, the small town of Paradise, California, was devastated by the deadly Camp Fire, but now the community has a new reason to cheer. CBS News..
CBS News

At least six dead in Louisiana after Hurricane Laura

 At least six people died as Hurricane Laura ripped through Louisiana. Four of those deaths happened after trees crashed through people’s homes. Jonathan..
CBS News

