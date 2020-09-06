|
California's Creek Fire forces evacuations and burns thousands of acres
Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
The Creek Fire has burned at least 46,000 acres. It's just one of three major fires burning in California, all with no containment. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
