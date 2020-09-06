California's Creek Fire forces evacuations and burns thousands of acres

Fires in California are fueled by record-breaking heat as other parts of the country are facing their own weather extremes. CBS News meteorologist and climate..

Widespread highs Sunday were expected to be between 105-115 degrees, and in some areas could top 120, according to the National Weather Service.

More than 200 people were airlifted to safety after a fast-moving wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California's Sierra National Forest. (Sep...

The blaze spread at an exponential rate, incinerating more than 36,000 acres of land in less than 24 hours.

A year ago, the small town of Paradise, California, was devastated by the deadly Camp Fire, but now the community has a new reason to cheer. CBS News..

At least six people died as Hurricane Laura ripped through Louisiana. Four of those deaths happened after trees crashed through people’s homes. Jonathan..

Grizzly Creek Fire grows to roughly 400 acres, evacuations in place



An ODF spokesman said that the fire was located near Grizzly Creek and Dead Indian Memorial Road — just east of Keno Access Road, and roughly to the northeast of Howard Prairie Lake.

Grizzly Creek Fire Forces An Early End To The Rafting Season



Glenwood Springs has already had to bounce back from covid-19 and now they have to again after the Grizzly Creek fire shut I-70 down for two weeks. Rafting companies in the area unfortunately will be..