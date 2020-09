AQI in Bishop hits 449 due to Creek Fire, worst in the U.S. Sunday, 6 September 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

The Air Quality Index operates on a scale from 0 to 500. The higher the AQI value, the greater the level of air pollution and the greater the health concern. An AQI value of 50 or below represents good air quality, while an AQI value over 300 signals hazardous conditions. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this