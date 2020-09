You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Back-to-school giveaway during pandemic



Back-to-school events are different in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Not only are many people out of jobs, but most school districts are starting the year virtually. That being the case,.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:03 Published 1 week ago 'Long-Haulers' Experience Health Problems Long After 'Recovering' From COVID-19



People known as 'long-haulers,' are those living with lingering COVID-19 symptoms. Considered to be medically recovered, they're still not well. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says many.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:34 Published 2 weeks ago Protesters clash with police as Thai politician pushes through crowds at student rally



There were angry scenes as protesters clashed with police when the Thai Education Minister confronted a student rally today (August 19). Hundreds of High School pupils staged a sit down protest.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 05:30 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this