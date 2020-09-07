|
Lou Brock, Hall of Fame outfielder, has died at 81
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Brock helped the St. Louis Cardinals win three pennants and two World Series titles in the 1960s.
St. Louis Cardinals Legend Lou Brock Dead at 81St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famer Lou Brock has died ... this according to the St. Louis-Post Dispatch. Reporter Rick Hummel says Brock passed away Sunday..
TMZ.com
Lou Brock, Baseball Hall of Famer Known for Stealing Bases, Dies at 81The son of sharecroppers, Brock attended a one-room schoolhouse, but was inspired by possibilities beyond the poverty and segregation of the rural South.
NYTimes.com
Baseball Hall of Famer, Cardinals legend Lou Brock dies at age 81Lou Brock, a first-ballot Hall of Famer and St. Louis Cardinals legend, passed away Sunday at the age of 81.
USATODAY.com
World Series
