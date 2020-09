Novak Djokovic out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball Monday, 7 September 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Novak Djokovic was kicked out of the U.S. Open for accidentally hitting a line judge in the throat with a tennis ball after dropping a game in his fourth-round match Sunday, a stunning end to his 29-match winning streak and bid for an 18th Grand Slam title. 👓 View full article