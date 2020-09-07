|
California Heat Wave: The Latest on the State's Weather
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Los Angeles County set a new high temperature as a cooling sea breeze remained trapped offshore, according to the National Weather Service.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Los Angeles County, California County in California, United States
Teen suspect arrested in shooting death of rising basketball star Semaj MillerMore than a month after the shooting death of 14-year-old Semaj Miller, Los Angeles police have made an arrest in the case. LAPD officers and the FBI’s..
WorldNews
L.A. cops shoot Black man 'more than 20 times' after bicycle violationLOS ANGELES — A Black cyclist was fatally shot by Los Angeles County police, the latest instance of police killing a Black man, as the county Sheriff’s..
WorldNews
Ron Jeremy Is Charged With Sexually Assaulting 13 More WomenThe new charges brought by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office against the pornographic film star bring the total number of alleged victims to..
NYTimes.com
Firefighters continue to battle southern California blazes
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
National Weather Service United States weather agency
Scorching heat hits California, leaving some areas without powerWidespread highs Sunday were expected to be between 105-115 degrees, and in some areas could top 120, according to the National Weather Service.
CBS News
Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge'
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:16Published
Hurricane Laura could be 'catastrophic' -NHC
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:57Published
It's Getting Hot In Here: A/C Use In US Likely To Shoot Up By 60% In 30 Years
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this