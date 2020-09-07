Global  
 

California Heat Wave: The Latest on the State's Weather

Monday, 7 September 2020
Los Angeles County set a new high temperature as a cooling sea breeze remained trapped offshore, according to the National Weather Service.
CBS 5 SF KPIX
Bay Area Braces For Holiday Weekend Heat Wave; Flex Alert Issued By Cal ISO

 Team coverage of forecast hot weather during the holiday weekend raising air quality and power shortage concerns (9-4-2020)

Teen suspect arrested in shooting death of rising basketball star Semaj Miller

 More than a month after the shooting death of 14-year-old Semaj Miller, Los Angeles police have made an arrest in the case. LAPD officers and the FBI’s..
L.A. cops shoot Black man 'more than 20 times' after bicycle violation

 LOS ANGELES — A Black cyclist was fatally shot by Los Angeles County police, the latest instance of police killing a Black man, as the county Sheriff’s..
Ron Jeremy Is Charged With Sexually Assaulting 13 More Women

 The new charges brought by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office against the pornographic film star bring the total number of alleged victims to..
Firefighters continue to battle southern California blazes

Firefighters in Los Angeles County continue to battle the Ranch Fire as it burns through the Azusa foothills. The Ranch Fire has burned at least three thousand acres and has led to the mandatory evacuation of homes in the area.View on euronews

Scorching heat hits California, leaving some areas without power

 Widespread highs Sunday were expected to be between 105-115 degrees, and in some areas could top 120, according to the National Weather Service.
Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge'

[NFA] Hurricane Laura was expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" to the Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border after strengthening on Wednesday to a Category 4 storm, the National Hurricane Center said. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Hurricane Laura could be 'catastrophic' -NHC

"This could be a catastrophic, life threatening event," said Ken Graham, the National Hurricane Center Director for NOAA's National Weather Service, adding that Laura is "a very healthy storm, and what that tells us is there's still actually room for further intensification."

It's Getting Hot In Here: A/C Use In US Likely To Shoot Up By 60% In 30 Years

The rising summer heat is driving up the demand for air conditioning in the US and across the globe. According to Gizmodo, a new report says the surge will only become more dramatic as the climate crisis relentlessly drags on. A new analysis from Climate Central shows that the U.S. will see a shocking 59% increase in home air conditioning use by 2050. The National Weather Service fears the extreme heat currently blanketing California will rival that of 2006, which was connected to 130 deaths.

PG&E Says Shutoffs May Come Monday And Tuesday

As a brutal heat wave strikes the state, Pacific Gas and Electric said there is potential for a round of Public Safety Power Shutoffs as early as Monday evening and on Tuesday, including several areas..

New York Weather: CBS2's 9/6 Sunday Morning Update

John Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

Creek Fire Traps Campers In Sierra National Forest

A fast-spreading California wildfire sent people fleeing Saturday, trapping campers at a reservoir in the Sierra National Forest, as a brutal heat wave pushed temperatures into triple digits in many..

 Los Angeles County set a new high temperature as a cooling sea breeze remained trapped offshore, according to the National Weather Service.
No rolling blackouts tonight, California ISO says

 As a heat wave continues to bake California, PG&E said Tuesday rotating power outages are "likely" this afternoon and evening.
California Wildfire Traps Campers in National Forest  

 More than 60 people were rescued from a California campground by military helicopter as a brutal heat wave pushed temperatures into triple digits in many parts...
