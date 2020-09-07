Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gender-reveal pyrotechnic sparked massive El Dorado fire

FOXNews.com Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Evacuations for 3,000 as 7,050 acres burn and only 5% containment: report
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this