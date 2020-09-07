|
Helicopters rescue over 200 from Calif. wildfires
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Rescuers in military helicopters airlifted 207 people to safety after an explosive wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California's Sierra National Forest. Dozens of fires are burning in California. (Sept. 7)
California
Strong winds threaten California and Oregon fire fight. More than a dozen wildfires are burning in California.
CBS News
Gender Reveal Party Sparks El Dorado Fire in California
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Wildfires scorch California, Oregon, Washington. Massive wildfires are burning huge areas of California, Oregon and Washington, destroying homes, closing roads and forcing evacuations.
USATODAY.com
Wildfire overruns 14 firefighters in rugged California mountains. One was critically hurt. Record-setting blazes continue to scorch the state and parts of Oregon and Washington.
CBS News
Sierra National Forest
More than 200 evacuated in California wildfires
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:23Published
Hundreds airlifted away from California wildfire. More than 200 people were airlifted to safety after a fast-moving wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California's Sierra National Forest.
USATODAY.com
Helicopters Rescue About 200 Trapped in California Wildfire. About 20 people were injured in the Creek Fire, which broke out Friday in the Sierra National Forest and consumed more than 35,000 acres.
NYTimes.com
At least 63 rescued by military helicopters after wildfire in Sierra National Forest. The Fresno Fire Department said at least 63 people had been rescued by National Guard helicopters amid the fast-moving Creek Fire in the Sierra National Forest.
CBS News
