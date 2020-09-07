Global  
 

Helicopters rescue over 200 from Calif. wildfires

USATODAY.com Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Rescuers in military helicopters airlifted 207 people to safety after an explosive wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California's Sierra National Forest. Dozens of fires are burning in California. (Sept. 7)
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Central California wildfires rage on as people airlifted to safety

 Rescuers in military helicopters airlifted 207 people to safety after anexplosive wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California’sSierra National Forest. It was one of dozens of fires burning on Sunday amidrecord-breaking temperatures that strained the state's electrical grid...

Strong winds threaten California and Oregon fire fight

 More than a dozen wildfires are burning in California. "CBS This Morning" hears from people who had to be rescued by the military from one of the largest..
CBS News
Gender Reveal Party Sparks El Dorado Fire in California [Video]

Gender Reveal Party Sparks El Dorado Fire in California

A gender reveal party hosted on Saturday morning in Yucaipa, California, is responsible for the ever-growing El Dorado Fire.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Wildfires scorch California, Oregon, Washington

 Massive wildfires are burning huge areas of California, Oregon and Washington, destroying homes, closing roads and forcing evacuations. (Sept. 9)
 
USATODAY.com

Wildfire overruns 14 firefighters in rugged California mountains

 One was critically hurt. Record-setting blazes continue to scorch the state and parts of Oregon and Washington.
CBS News

More than 200 evacuated in California wildfires [Video]

More than 200 people were airlifted to safety overnight after a fast-moving wildfire cut off the only road out of the Mammoth Pool Reservoir, a popular recreational site in California's Sierra National Forest. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:23Published

Hundreds airlifted away from California wildfire

 More than 200 people were airlifted to safety after a fast-moving wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California's Sierra National Forest. (Sep...
USATODAY.com

Helicopters Rescue About 200 Trapped in California Wildfire

 About 20 people were injured in the Creek Fire, which broke out Friday in the Sierra National Forest and consumed more than 35,000 acres.
NYTimes.com

At least 63 rescued by military helicopters after wildfire in Sierra National Forest

 The Fresno Fire Department said at least 63 people had been rescued by National Guard helicopters amid the fast-moving Creek Fire in the Sierra National Forest..
CBS News

Massive Rescue Operation Underway As Crews Battle California's Creek Fire

 An estimated 45,000 acres are burning in Fresno County, where more than 200 people were rescued overnight, as military helicopters plucked the stranded from a...
NPR Also reported by •NewsmaxNYTimes.com

 Rescuers in military helicopters airlifted 207 people to safety after an explosive wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California's Sierra...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NYTimes.com

California avoids major power outages as wildfires rage

 Rescuers in military helicopters airlifted 207 people to safety over the weekend after an explosive wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •VOA News

