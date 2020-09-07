|
Schumer calls for DeJoy probe over campaign finance allegations
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Employees for the postmaster general's former company, New Breed Logistics, said they were "urged" by DeJoy or his aides to make political contributions and given bonuses "to help defray the cost."
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Louis DeJoy American businessman, 75th United States Postmaster General
DeJoy Pressured Workers to Donate to G.O.P. Candidates, Former Employees SayFormer employees at New Breed Logistics say they were expected to donate to candidates whom their executive, Louis DeJoy, was supporting, and would be rewarded..
NYTimes.com
Postal Service Has Paid Louis DeJoy’s Former Company $286 Million Since 2013Documents obtained through a public records request showed the degree to which XPO Logistics, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s former employer, is intertwined..
NYTimes.com
Postal Service Has Paid DeJoy’s Former Company $286 Million Since 2013Documents obtained through a public records request showed the degree to which XPO Logistics, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s former employer, is intertwined..
NYTimes.com
A House panel plans to subpoena Louis DeJoy over mail delays and his Trump communications.The chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee said the postmaster general had withheld requested documents, telling her panel his verbal testimony should..
NYTimes.com
Chuck Schumer U.S. Democratic Senator from the State of New York, Senate Minority Leader
Schumer blasts RNC as 'surreality TV'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:30Published
'America, Donald Trump has quit on you': Schumer
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:01Published
U.S. postmaster general to testify before House
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:52Published
Schumer demands Senate probe postal service
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:56Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this