Schumer calls for DeJoy probe over campaign finance allegations

CBS News Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Employees for the postmaster general's former company, New Breed Logistics, said they were "urged" by DeJoy or his aides to make political contributions and given bonuses "to help defray the cost."
DeJoy Pressured Workers to Donate to G.O.P. Candidates, Former Employees Say

 Former employees at New Breed Logistics say they were expected to donate to candidates whom their executive, Louis DeJoy, was supporting, and would be rewarded..
Postal Service Has Paid Louis DeJoy’s Former Company $286 Million Since 2013

 Documents obtained through a public records request showed the degree to which XPO Logistics, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s former employer, is intertwined..
Postal Service Has Paid DeJoy’s Former Company $286 Million Since 2013

 Documents obtained through a public records request showed the degree to which XPO Logistics, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s former employer, is intertwined..
A House panel plans to subpoena Louis DeJoy over mail delays and his Trump communications.

 The chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee said the postmaster general had withheld requested documents, telling her panel his verbal testimony should..
Schumer blasts RNC as 'surreality TV' [Video]

Schumer blasts RNC as 'surreality TV'

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday blasted the Republican National Convention saying Republicans were 'covering' up the fact that President Trump has 'failed to contain COVID-19' and that Trump was breaking the rules by holding convention speeches at the White House.

'America, Donald Trump has quit on you': Schumer [Video]

'America, Donald Trump has quit on you': Schumer

Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer, speaking at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday, said the election of Joe Biden as president in November will help end what he described as the "long national nightmare" of the Trump administration.

U.S. postmaster general to testify before House [Video]

U.S. postmaster general to testify before House

[NFA] New U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has agreed to testify before a U.S. House panel investigating whether service changes adopted in recent weeks have slowed mail deliveries, the committee said on Monday. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Schumer demands Senate probe postal service [Video]

Schumer demands Senate probe postal service

U.S. Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday called on the Senate to return to session for the purpose of grilling the U.S. Postmaster General.

Employees At DeJoy's Former Company Claim Political Reimbursements

Employees At DeJoy's Former Company Claim Political Reimbursements Watch VideoFive former employees at a logistics company say they were reimbursed for political donations. They say it happened when now-Postmaster General Louis...
Democrats target postmaster general after report he reimbursed employees for political contributions

 Democratic officials are calling for an investigation of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy following a Washington Post report that claims when he was still at his...
DeJoy pressured workers to donate to GOP candidates, former employees say

 Former employees at New Breed Logistics say they were expected to donate to candidates whom their executive, Louis DeJoy, was supporting and would be rewarded...
