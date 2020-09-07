California Wildfires: Extreme Heat Turns State Into a Furnace

As Labor Day ends an unusually quiet tourism season, beaches in California, Florida and New Jersey attract crowds mostly unhindered by coronavirus.

Labor Day weekend turned dangerous after campers in California had to be rescued by a helicopter from a fast-moving wildfire. Jonathan Vigliotti spoke to one..

Record-breaking heat is putting a strain on the electrical grid in California and hindering firefighters' efforts to contain wildfires.

'Firenado' Swirls Near Small California Community California officials issued a rare warning Saturday for a “fire tornado” — or “firenado.” HuffPost reports the new blaze is raging in the eastern Sierra Mountains, close to the small community of Loyalton near Reno, Nevada. The wildfire grew to 20,000 acres by Saturday. The rapid expansion of the firestorm quickly triggered the rare warning from the National Weather Service. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.

Central California wildfires rage on as people airlifted to safety



Rescuers in military helicopters airlifted 207 people to safety after anexplosive wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California'sSierra National Forest. It was one of dozens of fires.

Smoke from California Wildfires Can Be Seen from Space



California has been experiencing a blistering heat wave, and fires are ablaze across the state, which are so extreme smoke can be seen from space.