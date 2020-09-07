Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California Wildfires: Extreme Heat Turns State Into a Furnace

NYTimes.com Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Fires burning from near the Mexico border to the forests of the Sierra Nevada spread a curtain of smoke over California early on Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

California California State in the western United States

Sweltering crowds throng to beaches for Labor Day weekend, despite pandemic worries

 As Labor Day ends an unusually quiet tourism season, beaches in California, Florida and New Jersey attract crowds mostly unhindered by coronavirus.
USATODAY.com

Helicopter rescues 200 trapped by fast-moving California wildfire

 Labor Day weekend turned dangerous after campers in California had to be rescued by a helicopter from a fast-moving wildfire. Jonathan Vigliotti spoke to one..
CBS News

California wildfires: Gender reveal party sparks one blaze as record heat fuels flames

 Record-breaking heat is putting a strain on the electrical grid in California and hindering firefighters' efforts to contain wildfires.
USATODAY.com

Sierra Nevada Sierra Nevada mountain range in California

'Firenado' Swirls Near Small California Community [Video]

'Firenado' Swirls Near Small California Community

California officials issued a rare warning Saturday for a “fire tornado” — or “firenado.” HuffPost reports the new blaze is raging in the eastern Sierra Mountains, close to the small community of Loyalton near Reno, Nevada. The wildfire grew to 20,000 acres by Saturday. The rapid expansion of the firestorm quickly triggered the rare warning from the National Weather Service. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

Related videos from verified sources

Central California wildfires rage on as people airlifted to safety [Video]

Central California wildfires rage on as people airlifted to safety

Rescuers in military helicopters airlifted 207 people to safety after anexplosive wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California’sSierra National Forest. It was one of dozens of fires..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
Smoke from California Wildfires Can Be Seen from Space [Video]

Smoke from California Wildfires Can Be Seen from Space

California has been experiencing a blistering heat wave, and fires are ablaze across the state, which are so extreme smoke can be seen from space.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:56Published
Nearly 1 Million Acres Are Burning In California [Video]

Nearly 1 Million Acres Are Burning In California

Wildfires in California continue to scorch thousands of acres. The uncontrolled blazes have burned through nearly 1 million acres. According to CNN, there's no end in sight as thousands of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

California Wildfires: Extreme Heat Turns State Into a Furnace

 Fires burning from near the Mexico border to the forests of the Sierra Nevada spread a curtain of smoke over California early on Monday.
NYTimes.com

California declares state of emergency as it battles multiple wildfires

California declares state of emergency as it battles multiple wildfires (CNN)California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in five counties late Sunday as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the state following a...
WorldNews


Tweets about this