|
California Wildfires: Extreme Heat Turns State Into a Furnace
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Fires burning from near the Mexico border to the forests of the Sierra Nevada spread a curtain of smoke over California early on Monday.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
California State in the western United States
Sweltering crowds throng to beaches for Labor Day weekend, despite pandemic worriesAs Labor Day ends an unusually quiet tourism season, beaches in California, Florida and New Jersey attract crowds mostly unhindered by coronavirus.
USATODAY.com
Helicopter rescues 200 trapped by fast-moving California wildfireLabor Day weekend turned dangerous after campers in California had to be rescued by a helicopter from a fast-moving wildfire. Jonathan Vigliotti spoke to one..
CBS News
California wildfires: Gender reveal party sparks one blaze as record heat fuels flamesRecord-breaking heat is putting a strain on the electrical grid in California and hindering firefighters' efforts to contain wildfires.
USATODAY.com
Sierra Nevada mountain range in California
'Firenado' Swirls Near Small California Community
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this