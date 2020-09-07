Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FLASHBACK: Here’s What Don Lemon Was Like Before Trump Drove Him Crazy

Daily Caller Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Lemon blasted 'hip-hop and rap culture' in 2013
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cohen: Trump Serious About More Terms [Video]

Cohen: Trump Serious About More Terms

President Donald Trump has talked about wanting to serve more than two terms as President of the United States. Trump says he was joking. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump's former attorney..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:28Published

Tweets about this

Hogan_VA

Hogan Italiano 🇺🇸🇮🇹🤙 RT @Kat_4T: FLASHBACK: Here’s What Don Lemon Was Like Before Trump Drove Him Crazy https://t.co/uy5iUOhays via @dailycaller 21 hours ago

Trndo17

Tornado🌪️ RT @kathiandray1: FLASHBACK: Here’s What Don Lemon Was Like Before Trump Drove Him Crazy https://t.co/uy5iUOhays via @dailycaller 2 days ago