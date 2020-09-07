|
Trump says he would support investigation into postmaster general
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
At a press conference at the White House on Labor Day, President Trump said he would support an investigation into Postmaster General Louis DeJoy following reports that before leading the Postal Service he reimbursed employees at his private company for donating to Republican candidates. When the president was asked if he would support removing DeJoy from office, Mr. Trump said, "Yeah, if something can be proven that he did something wrong, always." Watch his remarks.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump slams Biden over vaccine, defends support for military in Labor Day news conferenceTrump and Biden's back back and forth over a potential coronavirus vaccine underscored the huge impact it will have in the November election.
USATODAY.com
Michael Cohen's Trump book: The ex-lawyer's key claimsThe White House insists the "tell-all" book by the president's former lawyer is full of lies.
BBC News
Watch live: Trump holds White House news conference on Labor DayPresident Trump is trying to tout his record on jobs and the economy as millions still struggle to find work.
CBS News
For Labor Day, honor workers by keeping them alive. We need COVID workplace standards.Donald Trump has incapacitated OSHA in the midst of COVID-19 and, in doing so, put essential workers at risk for sickness and injury in the workplace.
USATODAY.com
Louis DeJoy American businessman, 75th United States Postmaster General
Schumer calls for DeJoy probe over campaign finance allegationsEmployees for the postmaster general's former company, New Breed Logistics, said they were "urged" by DeJoy or his aides to make political contributions and..
CBS News
DeJoy Pressured Workers to Donate to G.O.P. Candidates, Former Employees SayFormer employees at New Breed Logistics say they were expected to donate to candidates whom their executive, Louis DeJoy, was supporting, and would be rewarded..
NYTimes.com
Postal Service Has Paid Louis DeJoy’s Former Company $286 Million Since 2013Documents obtained through a public records request showed the degree to which XPO Logistics, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s former employer, is intertwined..
NYTimes.com
Postal Service Has Paid DeJoy’s Former Company $286 Million Since 2013Documents obtained through a public records request showed the degree to which XPO Logistics, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s former employer, is intertwined..
NYTimes.com
Labor Day Public holiday in the United States
Mac Miller Remembered 2 Years After His Tragic DeathLabor Day has a certain sadness to it this year for those still feeling the sting of the tragic loss of Mac Miller ... who died 2 years ago today. Miller's..
TMZ.com
Sweltering crowds throng to beaches for Labor Day weekend, despite pandemic worriesAs Labor Day ends an unusually quiet tourism season, beaches in California, Florida and New Jersey attract crowds mostly unhindered by coronavirus.
USATODAY.com
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
Joe Exotic's Team Heading Back to D.C. to Hand-Deliver Pardon RequestJoe Exotic's team is heading back to our nation's capital for another shot at getting the Tiger King pardoned by President Trump ... and this time, they got an..
TMZ.com
Trump looms large over campaigns for control of CongressWASHINGTON (AP) — The battle for control of Congress is solidifying into a race about President Donald Trump, as Republicans hitch their fortunes to their..
WorldNews
Race to the White House: US veterans are divided about reports Trump mocked militaryIn this soldier's city and across the country, veterans and military families are divided about reports that President Donald Trump made disparaging comments..
New Zealand Herald
Leaked documents reveal Trump 'doesn't understand where hatred in NI comes from'US president Donald Trump asked then-prime minister Theresa May why there was so much "hatred" in Northern Ireland, according to leaked documents recorded during..
WorldNews
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
'We do have two systems of justice in America': Kamala HarrisWASHINGTON: The US has two systems of justice for Black and White Americans, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has said, as the Indian-orign..
WorldNews
Biden ramps up outreach to women with voter engagement program, Republican surrogatesA blueprint released by the Biden campaign outlines how they believe President Donald Trump has failed women.
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus live updates: US governors urge Labor Day vigilance, safety; Israel imposes overnight curfews; CDC to lead vaccine distributionRepublican and Democrat governors urge caution for Labor Day. Israel imposes overnight curfews. U.S. death toll nears 190,000. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
United States Postal Service Independent agency of the United States federal government
I work for the US Postal Service. Fund our public service, don't privatize it.I'm always thinking of the people who receive the mail. Do they know how much our service is in danger?
USATODAY.com
Probe launched after bags of mail dumped in 2 spots in L.A. areaConcerns raised in light of recent USPS election-related controversy
CBS News
Amazon bars foreign sales of plants to the US following deliveries of mystery seedsPackets of seeds have been arriving unsolicited in the mail | Washington State Department of Agriculture
Amazon is banning foreign sales of plants and..
The Verge
Democrats divided over 1998 embassy bombing settlementA proposed settlement for the victims of the 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania has divided Democratic members of the Senate Foreign Relations..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this