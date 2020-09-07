Global  
 

Trump says he would support investigation into postmaster general

CBS News Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
At a press conference at the White House on Labor Day, President Trump said he would support an investigation into Postmaster General Louis DeJoy following reports that before leading the Postal Service he reimbursed employees at his private company for donating to Republican candidates. When the president was asked if he would support removing DeJoy from office, Mr. Trump said, "Yeah, if something can be proven that he did something wrong, always." Watch his remarks.
