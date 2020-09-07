A Pyrotechnic Device Used During Gender Reveal Party Caused Massive California Wildfires, Officials Say

California Wildfires Midday Roundup
From dramatic video of the rescue at Shaver Lake to a new fire sparked by fireworks at a gender reveal party, California continues to burn on Labor Day weekend. Jonathan Vigliotti reports. (9-7-20)
Firefighters Monday morning continued to battle the El Dorado Fire, which was sparked during a heat wave Saturday at a gender reveal party in Yucaipa, and then exploded to more than 7,000 acres,..
