A Pyrotechnic Device Used During Gender Reveal Party Caused Massive California Wildfires, Officials Say

Daily Caller Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
People involved can be held 'criminally responsible'
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 'Gender reveal party' sparked California wildfire

'Gender reveal party' sparked California wildfire 01:38

 Officials in California have said that a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used at a "gender-reveal party" for a baby was behind one of several fires raging throughout the state. Matt Larotonda reports.

