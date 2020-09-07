|
This goat wasn't kidding around: Georgia farm animal jumps into cop car, chews papers, spills a drink, then head-butts deputy
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
A sheriff's deputy in Georgia left her car door open while serving civil papers. Moments later, an uninvited passenger jumped in and caused trouble.
