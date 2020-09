You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Argentina on fire: more than 120,000 hectares were destroyed



Forest fires in Argentina already affect eleven provinces: Entre Ríos (which also extended its foci to the Santa Fe city of Rosario), Corrientes, Buenos Aires, La Pampa, San Luis, Córdoba, Santiago.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:37 Published 2 weeks ago Christie Mountain fire in British Columbia, Canada now estimated to be 2,000 hectares



The Christie Mountain fire that started Tuesday in British Columbia, Canada is now estimated to have burned through 2,000 hectares of land. “Today, crews are looking to find safe access to the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:26 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this