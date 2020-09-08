Global  
 

Man captures Valley Fire on video as it scorches the hillside through Japatul Valley

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
A man drove through the Japatul Valley in San Diego County and captured the Valley Fire as it scorched the the hillside on Sept. 6.
 
California declares state of emergency as it battles multiple wildfires

 (CNN)California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in five counties late Sunday as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the state following a..
WorldNews

