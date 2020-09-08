|
California wildfires: Historic fire season forces blackouts and helicopter rescues; Oregon issues evacuation orders
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
California's largest utility is cutting power. Helicopters were being sent to rescue hikers. High temps are fueling fires across Oregon and Washington.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
California State in the western United States
Eye Opener: Dozens of wildfires threaten the WestAuthorities called the situation in California "life-threatening," as dozens of wildfires continue to burn. Also, President Trump is accusing Joe Biden and..
CBS News
Military pilots attempt to rescue hikers and campers near Fresno, CaliforniaMilitary pilots tried to rescue dozens of stranded hikers and campers near Fresno, California, but heavy smoke from the Creek Fire stopped them. The fire has..
CBS News
Blackouts, unsuccessful helicopter rescue amid California wildfiresPower was cut to some 172,000 homes and businesses to try to prevent power lines and other equipment from sparking more blazes in an already record-setting..
CBS News
Oregon State of the United States of America
Pro-Trump caravan clashes with Black Lives Matter protesters in Salem, OregonMore than 100 supporters of President Trump appeared last night in Salem, Oregon, facing off against a small number of Black Lives Matter supporters. Lilia..
CBS News
Clashes at one of two pro-Trump rallies in OregonTrouble erupted between the president's backers and some Black Lives Matter protesters in the state's capital, Salem.
CBS News
AP Top Stories September 8 AHere's the latest for Tuesday September 8th; Trump says Pentagon leaders oppose his efforts to end wars; Harris says she would trust coronavirus vaccine if..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this