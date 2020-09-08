Global  
 

California wildfires: Historic fire season forces blackouts and helicopter rescues; Oregon issues evacuation orders

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
California's largest utility is cutting power. Helicopters were being sent to rescue hikers. High temps are fueling fires across Oregon and Washington.
 
Eye Opener: Dozens of wildfires threaten the West

 Authorities called the situation in California "life-threatening," as dozens of wildfires continue to burn. Also, President Trump is accusing Joe Biden and..
CBS News

Military pilots attempt to rescue hikers and campers near Fresno, California

 Military pilots tried to rescue dozens of stranded hikers and campers near Fresno, California, but heavy smoke from the Creek Fire stopped them. The fire has..
CBS News

Blackouts, unsuccessful helicopter rescue amid California wildfires

 Power was cut to some 172,000 homes and businesses to try to prevent power lines and other equipment from sparking more blazes in an already record-setting..
CBS News

Pro-Trump caravan clashes with Black Lives Matter protesters in Salem, Oregon

 More than 100 supporters of President Trump appeared last night in Salem, Oregon, facing off against a small number of Black Lives Matter supporters. Lilia..
CBS News

Clashes at one of two pro-Trump rallies in Oregon

 Trouble erupted between the president's backers and some Black Lives Matter protesters in the state's capital, Salem.
CBS News

AP Top Stories September 8 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday September 8th; Trump says Pentagon leaders oppose his efforts to end wars; Harris says she would trust coronavirus vaccine if..
USATODAY.com

Firefighters battle southern California inferno [Video]

Firefighters battle southern California inferno

Steve Russo with the Lakeside Fire District provided a first-hand look as he and his colleagues battle the Valley Fire in California. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:40
Novak Djokovic gets disqualified from the US Open [Video]

Novak Djokovic gets disqualified from the US Open

Heart racing moments as a couple in California escapes the Creek Fire. The fire is burning in Fresno California. The couple was able to make it out safely.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:21
Texas Firefighter Killed In California Identified As Diana Jones [Video]

Texas Firefighter Killed In California Identified As Diana Jones

Texas Firefighter Killed In California Identified As Diana Jones

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:04

