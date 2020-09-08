California wildfires: Historic fire season forces blackouts and helicopter rescues; Oregon issues evacuation orders

A.M.O RT @just_security: Key stories from today's Early Edition #LouisDeJoy #campaign #2020Election https://t.co/vdZGQnrp0e https://t.co/AN8cc… 2 minutes ago

Rocky Lineswala BJP Here are the Top News Stories for 8th September 2020 https://t.co/BadcwrU860 via NaMo App 3 minutes ago

Africa6 RT @allafrica: Seychelles' Register of Voters to Be Certified On September 15, Commission Says: https://t.co/dG2JKzrGGW #Seychelles https:/… 3 minutes ago

Alannah K. Pearson ✍️ 📚 RT @AussieFiction: VIRGO - part nine in our series of #Zodiac-inspired Spec Fic anthologies - will be available from September 12th! This c… 4 minutes ago

___Roswell RT @MercyfulFate_HQ: ‘Don’t Break The Oath’ turns 36 today (originally released September 7th 1984). When was the first time you heard this… 5 minutes ago

Peters RT @readingagency: The Roald Dahl Story Day Party Pack is available for FREE download now! Full of fantastic ideas to celebrate Roald Dahl… 5 minutes ago

Jim Luthy RT @TAFEeducation: Is this the cubby house #ScottyFromMarketing built in June or September? His PR team are just rehashing stories now. A… 6 minutes ago