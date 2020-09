Jen Hatmaker says divorce was 'completely unexpected,' asks for prayers: 'I am shocked' Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Author Jen Hatmaker has asked for prayers after announcing she and her husband, Brandon, are divorcing — something the Christian author said was “completely unexpected” and has left her “shocked" and "broken-hearted.” 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this