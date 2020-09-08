|
Wildfires Live Updates: A California Rescue Mission; Homes Burn in Washington State
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Extreme weather is battering the Western United States, with fires raging along the Pacific Coast and snow falling in Colorado.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
West Coast of the United States coastline of the United States of America
California Wildfires: State of Emergency Declared in Five CountiesTuesday: Over the holiday weekend, another record-shattering heat wave slammed the West Coast and new fires erupted across California.
NYTimes.com
Creek Fire among several blazes raging amid California heat waveFirefighters are working to get a handle on several wildfires in California, including one that is burning out of control in the town of Big Creek amid the..
CBS News
Strong winds expected in California as record heat fuels wildfiresThe extreme heat in California is making things more difficult for firefighters battling wildfires across the state. The West Coast has broken several records..
CBS News
Colorado State in the western United States
A heat wave and snowstorm will hit the western part of the country next weekA record-breaking heat wave is expected in California, where firefighters are battling three of the state's worst fires ever. Meanwhile, just a few hundred miles..
CBS News
California Will Be Dangerously Hot This WeekendRecord-breaking temperatures are expected across the western United States. They might be followed by wind that could worsen fires in California, or storms that..
NYTimes.com
5/08: CBSN AMColorado school shooting: 2 suspects in custody; Sandra Bland filmed her 2015 traffic stop
CBS News
Conductor puts on impromptu concert during train delayWhen a boulder fell on train tracks near Glenwood Springs, Colorado, an Amtrak train full of passengers was delayed for hours. So the conductor decided to..
CBS News
You Might Like
Tweets about this