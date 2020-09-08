Global  
 

Wildfires Live Updates: A California Rescue Mission; Homes Burn in Washington State

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Extreme weather is battering the Western United States, with fires raging along the Pacific Coast and snow falling in Colorado.
News video: Central California wildfires rage on as people airlifted to safety

Central California wildfires rage on as people airlifted to safety 01:13

 Rescuers in military helicopters airlifted 207 people to safety after anexplosive wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California’sSierra National Forest. It was one of dozens of fires burning on Sunday amidrecord-breaking temperatures that strained the state's electrical grid...

California Wildfires: State of Emergency Declared in Five Counties

 Tuesday: Over the holiday weekend, another record-shattering heat wave slammed the West Coast and new fires erupted across California.
Creek Fire among several blazes raging amid California heat wave

 Firefighters are working to get a handle on several wildfires in California, including one that is burning out of control in the town of Big Creek amid the..
Strong winds expected in California as record heat fuels wildfires

 The extreme heat in California is making things more difficult for firefighters battling wildfires across the state. The West Coast has broken several records..
A heat wave and snowstorm will hit the western part of the country next week

 A record-breaking heat wave is expected in California, where firefighters are battling three of the state's worst fires ever. Meanwhile, just a few hundred miles..
California Will Be Dangerously Hot This Weekend

 Record-breaking temperatures are expected across the western United States. They might be followed by wind that could worsen fires in California, or storms that..
