Wildfires Live Updates: A California Rescue Mission; Homes Burn in Washington State

PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Published Central California wildfires rage on as people airlifted to safety 01:13 Rescuers in military helicopters airlifted 207 people to safety after anexplosive wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California’sSierra National Forest. It was one of dozens of fires burning on Sunday amidrecord-breaking temperatures that strained the state's electrical grid...